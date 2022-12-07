SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3401 NORTH FRONT STREET HARRISBURG, PA 17110

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 142 stocks valued at a total of $247.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.06%), MSFT(5.69%), and GOOGL(3.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 21,111 shares in OTCPK:NSRGY, giving the stock a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $122.22 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Nestle SA traded for a price of $116.8 per share and a market cap of $322.58Bil. The stock has returned -4.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nestle SA has a price-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-book ratio of 5.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.78 and a price-sales ratio of 3.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 52,375 shares in OTCPK:RHHBY, giving the stock a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.31 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Roche Holding AG traded for a price of $41.77 per share and a market cap of $267.91Bil. The stock has returned -11.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roche Holding AG has a price-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-book ratio of 10.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.03 and a price-sales ratio of 4.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 7,621-share investment in NAS:MRNA. Previously, the stock had a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $143.4 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Moderna Inc traded for a price of $176.4323 per share and a market cap of $69.71Bil. The stock has returned -24.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Moderna Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-book ratio of 4.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 23,581-share investment in NYSE:TS. Previously, the stock had a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.81 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Tenaris SA traded for a price of $25.39 per share and a market cap of $15.31Bil. The stock has returned 25.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tenaris SA has a price-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC bought 13,645 shares of NYSE:CFG for a total holding of 35,397. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.58.

On 07/12/2022, Citizens Financial Group Inc traded for a price of $36 per share and a market cap of $17.82Bil. The stock has returned -16.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citizens Financial Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-book ratio of 0.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

