Money Design Co.,Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 78 stocks valued at a total of $1.22Bil. The top holdings were VTV(6.17%), VGK(5.46%), and MBB(4.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Money Design Co.,Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:IEF by 394,845 shares. The trade had a 3.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.41.

On 07/12/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.9764 per share and a market cap of $22.50Bil. The stock has returned -11.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 315,693 shares in ARCA:LQD, giving the stock a 2.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $112.46 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $111.27 per share and a market cap of $32.69Bil. The stock has returned -15.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Money Design Co.,Ltd. bought 293,824 shares of NAS:IGSB for a total holding of 1,191,007. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.77.

On 07/12/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.605 per share and a market cap of $21.21Bil. The stock has returned -6.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:FXI by 498,543 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.25.

On 07/12/2022, iShares China Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $32.005 per share and a market cap of $5.59Bil. The stock has returned -25.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a price-book ratio of 1.18.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:MOO by 119,803 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.61.

On 07/12/2022, VanEck Agribusiness ETF traded for a price of $84.9 per share and a market cap of $1.54Bil. The stock has returned -6.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a price-book ratio of 2.09.

