H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) announced today that it has entered a strategic partnership in North America with Enimac, an international tape application equipment manufacturer that serves over 100 customers in more than 30 countries. The agreement brings together specialists from both companies, who effectively combine their market and application expertise with advanced knowledge on pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes to support the growing e-commerce packaging industry.

H.B. Fuller, an Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier (APASS) certified supplier, is a recognized leader in the e-commerce packaging industry and provides Open Sesame® opening tear tapes and Close-Sesame™ closing tapes that are efficiently applied with Enimac equipment.

“As the e-commerce packaging market begins its next wave of exponential growth, the agreement with Enimac strengthens our presence in the market by leveraging our performing tape and their application technology expertise to provide quality solutions and technical support to a wide range of packaging makers,” said Tania Montesi, H.B. Fuller global E-commerce Packaging business development manager.

Enimac was founded in 2013 by Biemme Adesivi Srl, who has 50 years of experience in tape application and converting. Located outside Milan, Italy, this industrial company works with tape converters worldwide to offer complete substrate bonding solutions, tape and automation, with the goal of decreasing costs and increasing productivity. Enimac designs, manufactures, and markets table-top and stand-alone machines to apply tape to sheets of paper and cardboard, tape applicators to integrate into machines and production lines, and complete custom tape application stations, modules, and systems.

“We look forward to partnering with H.B. Fuller,” shared Martin Buerger, Enimac vice president. “By combining our application equipment with their portfolio of opening and closing tapes, we become a one-stop-shop for packaging makers, which will improve our customers’ experience.”

In addition to the company’s Close-Sesame™ closing tapes, H.B. Fuller recently launched Open Sesame® fiber-based tear tape designed to promote sustainable e-commerce packaging. This first-of-its-kind, global, patent-pending innovation is validated on Enimac equipment and meets the plastic-free packaging goals of Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) brands and e-tailers.

About H.B. Fuller:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2021 net revenue of $3.3 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation and sustainable adhesive solutions brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hbfuller.com%2F.

About Enimac:

Enimac srl was founded in 2013 by Biemme Adesivi with over 50 years of experience in tape application and converting. Based in Italy, the company serves more than 100 clients in over 30 countries in segments like table-top and stand-alone machines to apply tape to sheets, tape applicators to integrate into machines, and custom tape application stations, modules, and systems. Enimac’s mission is to become an international reference point for tape application automation. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.enimac.it%2Fen%2F.

