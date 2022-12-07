VERITY Wealth Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1505 BRIDGEWAY SAUSALITO, X1 94965

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 67 stocks valued at a total of $103.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(21.69%), IVV(14.17%), and VEU(6.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VERITY Wealth Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, VERITY Wealth Advisors bought 5,723 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 118,312. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $193.09 per share and a market cap of $249.43Bil. The stock has returned -13.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

During the quarter, VERITY Wealth Advisors bought 17,902 shares of ARCA:VEU for a total holding of 140,912. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.07.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $48.91 per share and a market cap of $30.51Bil. The stock has returned -20.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

The guru established a new position worth 25,175 shares in NAS:USXF, giving the stock a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.22 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF traded for a price of $30.565 per share and a market cap of $570.19Mil. The stock has returned -16.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a price-book ratio of 4.14.

The guru established a new position worth 8,547 shares in ARCA:BSV, giving the stock a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.88 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.8199 per share and a market cap of $38.36Bil. The stock has returned -5.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

VERITY Wealth Advisors reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHZ by 13,058 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.23.

On 07/12/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.08 per share and a market cap of $7.47Bil. The stock has returned -10.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.