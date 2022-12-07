Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 835 stocks valued at a total of $299.00Mil. The top holdings were ACIO(13.76%), ADME(11.27%), and OSCV(5.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 226,454 shares in NAS:VIGI, giving the stock a 5.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.83 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF traded for a price of $68.16 per share and a market cap of $3.56Bil. The stock has returned -16.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.99.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 228,817 shares. The trade had a 5.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.22.

On 07/12/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $57.86 per share and a market cap of $82.78Bil. The stock has returned -20.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:ITOT by 139,879 shares. The trade had a 4.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.05.

On 07/12/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $85.69 per share and a market cap of $41.10Bil. The stock has returned -13.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a price-book ratio of 3.21.

During the quarter, Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC bought 273,673 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 284,155. The trade had a 4.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.07.

On 07/12/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $45.35 per share and a market cap of $13.12Bil. The stock has returned -10.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

The guru established a new position worth 109,945 shares in ARCA:SLYG, giving the stock a 2.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.81 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $71.74 per share and a market cap of $2.02Bil. The stock has returned -18.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a price-book ratio of 2.28.

