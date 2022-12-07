Minot Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

690 CANTON STREET WESTWOOD, MA 02090

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 183 stocks valued at a total of $388.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHD(6.83%), AAPL(6.26%), and SPY(5.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Minot Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought 56,800 shares of ARCA:MDYV for a total holding of 160,300. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.27.

On 07/12/2022, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $61.095 per share and a market cap of $1.41Bil. The stock has returned -8.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

During the quarter, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought 37,243 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 48,251. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.55.

On 07/12/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $93.7006 per share and a market cap of $238.47Bil. The stock has returned 24.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-book ratio of 5.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.04 and a price-sales ratio of 4.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought 9,592 shares of NYSE:LLY for a total holding of 12,379. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $299.95.

On 07/12/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $331.075 per share and a market cap of $314.57Bil. The stock has returned 42.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-book ratio of 33.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.75 and a price-sales ratio of 10.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 10,868 shares in NYSE:PXD, giving the stock a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $253.61 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Co traded for a price of $210.75 per share and a market cap of $51.68Bil. The stock has returned 45.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought 30,875 shares of NYSE:BMY for a total holding of 56,800. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.11.

On 07/12/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $75.57 per share and a market cap of $160.72Bil. The stock has returned 15.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-book ratio of 5.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.99 and a price-sales ratio of 3.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.