TRANSCEND CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 496 stocks valued at a total of $961.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.07%), ORCC(5.24%), and MSFT(2.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TRANSCEND CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TRANSCEND CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 34,932 shares of NAS:MBB for a total holding of 43,413. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.83.

On 07/12/2022, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $97.735 per share and a market cap of $21.37Bil. The stock has returned -9.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, TRANSCEND CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 198,179 shares of NYSE:IOT for a total holding of 324,325. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.13.

On 07/12/2022, Samsara Inc traded for a price of $13.95 per share and a market cap of $6.98Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Samsara Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -21.14 and a price-sales ratio of 13.32.

The guru sold out of their 32,455-share investment in ARCA:KRE. Previously, the stock had a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.21 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF traded for a price of $58.45 per share and a market cap of $3.02Bil. The stock has returned -7.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a price-book ratio of 1.19.

The guru sold out of their 21,186-share investment in ARCA:HYS. Previously, the stock had a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.22 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $89.18 per share and a market cap of $1.12Bil. The stock has returned -7.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a price-book ratio of 2.85.

TRANSCEND CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLF by 46,052 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.46.

On 07/12/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $31.85 per share and a market cap of $28.89Bil. The stock has returned -11.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a price-book ratio of 1.37.

