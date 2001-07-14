The 2022 USA+TODAY%26rsquo%3Bs+High+School+Sports+Awards, announced Rob+Gronkowski, recently retired tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Vernon+Davis, former NFL tight end, as this year’s hosts of the national show. The awards show premieres on July 31 at 8 p.m. ET on the USA+TODAY+High+School+Sports+Awards+Website, YouTube and the USA TODAY channel available on most smart televisions and devices.

USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is the largest high school sports recognition program in the country, honoring the top athletic accomplishments and the most inspiring stories in high school sports, on and off the field. With 24 in-person local shows across the country, the program culminates with a national show featuring athletes from all 50 states. The national show recognizes the best athletes in 18 national sports, as well as premier awards including Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rising Star, Courage Award, Special Olympics Athlete of the Year and Play of the Year among others.

“These young athletes are incredibly impressive and it’s truly an honor to recognize them for their talents and commitment to their sport,” said Rob Gronkowski. “Meeting these athletes now is so fun because I know many of them will continue to play the game they love professionally.”

“I’ve said it before, if you want success, you have to work hard for it,” said Vernon Davis. “So, it’s great to see these young athletes putting in the work, having fun and getting the recognition they deserve for being the top athletes in their sport. I’m excited to cheer them on and be a part of their celebration.”

Nominees for the regional and national programs are posted to individual state websites as they are selected. National nominees are selected through statistical analysis, game coverage and coach and athletic director feedback.

“We have the unique opportunity to put the spotlight on the nation’s best high school athletes and we’re thrilled to have Rob and Vernon join us this year to celebrate them, their accomplishments and their incredible talent,” said Jason Taylor, President, USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. “We are excited to have such talented athletes join us in honoring the nation’s best student and future professional athletes.”

For show updates, honoree selections, and more, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fsportsawards.usatoday.com.

ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS AWARDS

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, one of the nation's largest high school sports recognition programs, celebrates the best athletes in regions and states across the country. Athletes of the year in each sport are named and other special honors are given, including Male and Female Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year and more. Celebrating the spirit of sport is the heart of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards and is fostered on the pages of our local newspapers and news websites across the USA TODAY NETWORK. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fsportsawards.usatoday.com.

ABOUT USA TODAY NETWORK VENTURES

USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, a division of Gannett Co, Inc., creates impactful consumer engagements and experiences through world-class events, promotions, races, and technology. We strive to exceed expectations, create unforgettable memories, and drive value for our partners while leveraging our reputable institutions, including USA TODAY and more than 250 local media brands. The events and promotions we build inspire pride in local communities and connect local and national businesses with highly engaged audiences driving results from coast to coast and leading the industry. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fusatventures.com%2F.

