CALIBER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 64 stocks valued at a total of $129.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(11.06%), NKLA(3.81%), and COWZ(3.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CALIBER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 15,560-share investment in NAS:AMZN. Previously, the stock had a 1.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.73 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $112.61 per share and a market cap of $1,136.99Bil. The stock has returned -39.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-book ratio of 8.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 7,885-share investment in NYSE:WSO. Previously, the stock had a 1.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $263.83 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Watsco Inc traded for a price of $253.81 per share and a market cap of $9.78Bil. The stock has returned -10.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Watsco Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-book ratio of 5.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.71 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 5,111-share investment in NAS:MDB. Previously, the stock had a 1.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $314.7 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, MongoDB Inc traded for a price of $318.05 per share and a market cap of $21.17Bil. The stock has returned -12.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MongoDB Inc has a price-book ratio of 31.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -74.65 and a price-sales ratio of 21.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 10,677 shares in NAS:PEP, giving the stock a 1.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $168.33 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $170.7337 per share and a market cap of $235.71Bil. The stock has returned 16.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-book ratio of 12.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.05 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CALIBER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:DDOG by 13,987 shares. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.56.

On 07/12/2022, Datadog Inc traded for a price of $105.6 per share and a market cap of $33.26Bil. The stock has returned -3.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Datadog Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 30.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 652.42 and a price-sales ratio of 28.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

