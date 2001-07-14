Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today announced Braze Canvas Flow, a next generation journey orchestration tool that is designed to allow brands of any size to quickly build sophisticated customer experiences across their channel mix. Canvas Flow is an enhancement to Canvas, Braze’s proprietary, no-code visual development tool, and includes three new features — an updated and intuitive user interface, advanced real-time orchestration and personalization features, and enhanced experimentation and versioning capabilities.

“We believe the state-of-the-art for creating meaningful experiences has evolved. Braze Canvas Flow empowers marketers to create more creative customer journeys with a simple, easy-to-use tool,” said Kevin Wang, SVP Product at Braze. “Canvas Flow helps brands get started faster, and build sophistication while expanding to a cross-channel strategy—allowing them to deliver the cohesive and personalized experiences that customers have come to expect.”

Marketers can launch more creative campaigns faster than ever

Leveraging Braze Canvas Flow, marketers can easily design, visualize, and launch customer journeys from a single drag-and-drop interface. Brands can break down silos between data and creative teams by utilizing Braze Canvas Flow’s proprietary, no-code visual development environment that empowers marketers to easily build, operate, and understand the real-time results of personalized cross-channel campaigns. With Braze Canvas Flow’s updated UI/UX, marketers can use visual components to design multi-step customer journeys even faster with no code required, empowering marketers to quickly build effective campaigns that would otherwise require more time and resources using software engineering teams.

Brands can adapt in real-time to exceed customer expectations

Customer behaviors and user preferences are changing faster than ever. Using Action Paths, Audience Paths, and Decision Split components within Braze Canvas Flow, marketers can automatically tailor each customer's experience based on contextual preferences, behaviors, and cross-channel interactions. The comprehensive offering is real-time, letting marketers capture, update, and act on customer preferences, behaviors, and predictive analytics in the moment, with seemingly no latency. Additionally, using new Canvas Exit Criteria, marketers can automatically exit customers from receiving subsequent journey-based campaigns the instant they convert. With a new User Update Component, brands can also simplify data capture within a customer journey by capturing customer behavior and preference data and using it to inform future segmentation, personalization, and messaging.

As customers continue adopting more digital channels, brands need to ensure their engagement strategy is consistent across touchpoints. Braze Canvas Flow unites owned and paid channels in the context of a dynamic customer journey. Marketers can use cross-channel interaction, behavior, and preference data to meet customers with relevance wherever they are—email, SMS, mobile, web channels, or paid social.

“With the implementation of Braze, we were able to effectively organize our data and have it streamed directly into the platform,” said Max Pulcini, Director of Marketing and Communications at EverWash. “This made customer segmentation a much simpler process, delivering even more value. From there, we set up push notifications, developed an SMS strategy, and began creating dynamic customer journeys using Braze Canvas Flow. Armed with better tools and data, we were able to engage with users in more meaningful ways to help increase the lifecycle and value of our subscriptions. Our membership lifespan is up by an average of one month, our monthly recurring revenue is up 30.3%, and 30-member retention is up 7%."

Marketers can optimize journeys to continuously improve results

Opportunities for improvement are often missed when brands can’t properly test and evolve their strategies. Braze Canvas Flow empowers marketers to continuously test, iterate, and optimize the customer journey to discover what works and fine-tune their campaigns to improve results.

With the tool’s comprehensive journey testing, marketers can test at the overall journey level, at any point within a journey, and at the individual message level. The new Experiment Paths component enables marketers to test and implement the most effective channels, cadence, frequency, subject-lines, message copy and creative, and more, all from a single tool. Global Control Groups are designed to give marketers a turnkey solution for seamlessly testing engagement uplift and ROI with high conviction, without wasting time manually building and maintaining control group segments. With the addition of new post-launch edits and versioning capabilities, marketers can also freely iterate on journeys to constantly improve results, all while staying up-to-date with collaborators.

Visit Braze+Canvas+Flow for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits, performance and capabilities of Braze’s platform, Braze Canvas Flow and any other new product or feature. These forward-looking statements are based on Braze’s current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause Braze’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors that could affect Braze’s results is included in Braze’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange on June 14, 2022, and Braze’s other public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Braze’s views only as of the date of this press release, and Braze assumes no obligation, and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces in New York, Fortune's 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005224/en/