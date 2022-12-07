IAM Advisory, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

137 NORTH SECOND STREET EASTON, PA 18042

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $243.00Mil. The top holdings were NOBL(28.61%), SCHD(8.94%), and JHML(7.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were IAM Advisory, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 231,354 shares in ARCA:PULS, giving the stock a 4.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.99 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.9805 per share and a market cap of $2.89Bil. The stock has returned -0.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 192,680 shares in ARCA:CMDY, giving the stock a 4.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.85 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF traded for a price of $56.43 per share and a market cap of $343.80Mil. The stock has returned 22.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a price-book ratio of 1.11.

The guru established a new position worth 179,941 shares in NAS:FRBA, giving the stock a 1.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.13 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, First Bank traded for a price of $13.83 per share and a market cap of $271.44Mil. The stock has returned 6.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, IAM Advisory, LLC bought 31,243 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 303,742. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.69.

On 07/12/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $72.2661 per share and a market cap of $34.88Bil. The stock has returned -2.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a price-book ratio of 3.28.

IAM Advisory, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:NOBL by 17,962 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.7.

On 07/12/2022, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF traded for a price of $86.03 per share and a market cap of $9.66Bil. The stock has returned -5.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a price-book ratio of 7.99.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.