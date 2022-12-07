Elk River Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1125 17TH STREET, SUITE 720 DENVER, CO 80202

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 106 stocks valued at a total of $395.00Mil. The top holdings were SDY(7.23%), RSP(6.35%), and IJR(6.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Elk River Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Elk River Wealth Management, LLC bought 17,706 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 22,038. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 07/12/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $385.9604 per share and a market cap of $351.08Bil. The stock has returned -10.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-book ratio of 3.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Elk River Wealth Management, LLC bought 11,234 shares of NYSE:PXD for a total holding of 26,697. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $253.61.

On 07/12/2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Co traded for a price of $210.75 per share and a market cap of $51.68Bil. The stock has returned 45.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MMM by 17,010 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.62.

On 07/12/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $130.105 per share and a market cap of $73.41Bil. The stock has returned -32.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-book ratio of 4.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Elk River Wealth Management, LLC bought 2,549 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 47,524. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/12/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $387.51 per share and a market cap of $284.24Bil. The stock has returned -10.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

During the quarter, Elk River Wealth Management, LLC bought 5,297 shares of ARCA:IWM for a total holding of 12,603. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.3.

On 07/12/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $172.88 per share and a market cap of $50.92Bil. The stock has returned -23.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a price-book ratio of 1.78.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.