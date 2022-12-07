SAM Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 34 stocks valued at a total of $199.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(30.47%), VXUS(16.89%), and JPHY(7.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SAM Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SAM Advisors, LLC bought 56,577 shares of BATS:JPHY for a total holding of 342,495. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.58.

On 07/12/2022, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF traded for a price of $44.215 per share and a market cap of $440.20Mil. The stock has returned -12.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SAM Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VTIP by 44,983 shares. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.9.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $49.42 per share and a market cap of $20.90Bil. The stock has returned 0.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SAM Advisors, LLC bought 7,171 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 320,418. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $193.09 per share and a market cap of $249.43Bil. The stock has returned -13.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

During the quarter, SAM Advisors, LLC bought 15,845 shares of NAS:VXUS for a total holding of 652,744. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.99.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $50.49 per share and a market cap of $45.34Bil. The stock has returned -20.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

SAM Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 2,581 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.34.

On 07/12/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $277.92 per share and a market cap of $614.56Bil. The stock has returned -0.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

