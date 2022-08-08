Luminar (Nasdaq: LAZR), a leading global automotive technology company, today announced that it will provide its quarterly business update and report its financials for the second quarter of 2022 following the close of the market on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Founder and CEO Austin Russell and CFO Tom Fennimore will host a video webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss business and financial results followed by a live Q&A session.

Starting on Friday, July 29 at 2:00 pm PDT / 5:00 pm EDT, verified shareholders can submit and upvote questions by visiting: https%3A%2F%2Fapp.saytechnologies.com%2Fluminar-2022-q2. This Q&A platform will remain open until 2:00 pm EDT on Friday, August 5. A selection of submitted questions will be answered during the earnings call.

What: webcast featuring second-quarter 2022 financials, business update and live Q&A

webcast featuring second-quarter 2022 financials, business update and live Q&A Date: Monday, August 8, 2022

Monday, August 8, 2022 Time: 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT)

2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT) Location: The webcast will be available live on Luminar’s Investor site at http%3A%2F%2Fluminartech.com%2Fquarterlyreview. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Luminar:

Luminar is a global automotive technology company ushering in a new era of vehicle safety and autonomy. For the past decade, Luminar has built an advanced hardware and software platform to enable its more than 50 industry partners, including the majority of global automotive OEMs. From Volvo Cars and Mercedes-Benz for consumer vehicles and Daimler Trucks for commercial trucks, to tech partners NVIDIA and Intel’s Mobileye, Luminar is poised to be the first automotive technology company to enable next-generation safety and autonomous capabilities for production vehicles. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.

