CPI+Card+Group+Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced that CPI Second Wave and Earthwise rPVC, containing upcycled plastic have earned sustainable card badges from Mastercard’s sustainable card program. The program, which is designed to make sustainable card choices the preferred option for all financial institutions, independently assesses, evaluates and certifies sustainability claims put forward by card vendors in relation to their card products. CPI’s Second Wave® and Earthwise™ rPVC cards are the latest to be added to Mastercard’s approved Sustainable Materials Directory.

The directory of products with a sustainable card badge serves as a resource to Mastercard issuers, supporting their efforts to diversify their portfolios with cards made with more sustainable materials. To qualify to receive the certification, Mastercard uses an independent firm that evaluates card products across several different categories to determine whether the materials offer significant improvement in outcomes versus a traditional PVC card. These products from CPI’s portfolio were both independently assessed and certified by Mastercard as being in compliance with the required standards and can now feature Mastercard’s Sustainable Card Badge.

Second Wave® payment cards feature a core made with recovered ocean-bound plastic. This option enables financial payment card issuers to engage the growing market of environmentally-conscious consumers while also helping reduce first-use plastic and divert plastic waste from entering the ocean. CPI’s Earthwise™ rPVC cards are aimed at reducing first-use PVC in payment cards by using plastic waste that might otherwise end up in a landfill. CPI’s Earthwise™ rPVC card features up to 85 percent upcycled PVC. Both cards are EMV® compliant and dual-interface capable, enabling both contact and contactless payment.

“We applaud Mastercard’s efforts to guide issuers as they embrace sustainability through more eco-focused payment cards,” said John Lowe, SVP and General Manager Secure Card, CPI Card Group. “It’s an honor to have our Second Wave® and Earthwise™ rPVC cards earn this certification and validation. We look forward to helping more issuers adopt eco-focused cards and join us as we lead the payments industry to a more environmentally-friendly future.”

To learn more about CPI’s portfolio of eco-focused payment cards, click here.

About CPI Card Group®

CPI Card Group® is a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally and on-demand. CPI helps our customers foster connections and build their brands through innovative and reliable solutions, including financial payment cards, personalization, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. CPI has more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and is a trusted partner to financial institutions and payments services providers. Serving customers from locations throughout the United States, CPI has a large network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, Mastercard®, American Express® and Discover®. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005427/en/