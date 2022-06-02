PR Newswire

Bringing the Power of Marketing 360 Technology to Carrier's Dealer Network

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing 360®, the #1 Marketing Platform® for Small Business, and Carrier , the world leader in high-technology heating, air conditioning and refrigeration solutions, today announced a collaboration that will bring the power of the Marketing 360 technology to Carrier HVAC dealers and technicians. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. The collaboration will enable Carrier HVAC contractors access to the entire Marketing 360 platform and services to help them grow and scale their businesses.

"We are excited to team with Carrier and bring the Marketing 360 platform to their contractors. We are on a mission to help small businesses grow and do more with powerful technology. Our goal is to support small businesses with digital innovation," said JB Kellogg, CEO of Marketing 360. "We look forward to a successful collaboration with Carrier."

The Marketing 360 platform gives HVAC companies the software they need to help them scale and get the on-demand support needed to grow their customer base. Utilizing this technology enables HVAC contractors to leverage the Marketing 360 tech stack that includes payments, CRM, email and text automation, scheduling and more all from a singular platform.

"As a world leader in heating and air conditioning, Carrier is focused on ensuring that our dealers have access to the latest digital capabilities to serve homeowners. Carrier is committed to delivering a premier digital experience for our channel partners," said Gundeep Singh, Executive Director of Digital and Analytics, Carrier. "We're pleased to collaborate with Marketing 360 to offer a seamless digital marketing experience that will help our dealers improve their win rate in the field."

To learn more, visit https://carrier.partners.marketing360.com/

About Marketing 360®

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business marketing and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage SMS, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

970-541-3284

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marketing-360-and-carrier-collaborate-to-provide-latest-digital-technology-to-hvac-dealers-301559606.html

SOURCE Marketing 360®