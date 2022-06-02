PR Newswire

LP recognized for innovation and excellence among Nashville's public companies

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, has won Nashville Business Journal's 2022 Best in Business Award for the Public Company category.

Selected by the Nashville Business Journal, the Best in Business Awards are presented to employers in the Middle Tennessee area who exhibited great tenacity and innovation in 2021 in overcoming the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented to businesses everywhere.

"As we celebrate our 50th anniversary this year, we are honored to be recognized as a leading public company in Nashville," said LP Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern. "Nashville is home to many great public companies, making this honor even more gratifying."

Over the past year, LP has continued to focus on the evolution of its business strategy and product portfolio, which has led to heightened financial performance. As part of this evolution, Southern notes that the company's core strengths include safeguarding employees, best-in-class customer service, industry-leading innovations, and community involvement.

"Our purpose, Building a Better World™, continues to guide our work both within the Nashville community and across our North and South American operations," Southern said. "Together, LP employees are helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes and structures, while our shareholders build lasting value."

Beyond the evolution of its business, LP has continued investing in technology to make the construction industry more accessible amid COVID-19 challenges, particularly regarding the digitization of training materials. LP's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Pledge for Action has also underscored its commitment to fairness, mutual respect, and equal treatment for all in its operations.

Earlier this year, the Nashville Business Journal recognized LP's Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources and Transformation Officer Robin Everhart, as a 2022 Women of Influence honoree in the Top Executive category. This and the most recent Best in Business recognition highlight LP's commitment to leading the manufacturing industry, improving its communities, and paving the way for future leaders.

The Best in Business Award is determined by the Nashville Business Journal with input from the community. Nominees were first identified by open submission, and then asked to complete questionnaires, which were scored by an independent panel of judges. The survey evaluated company culture, business plan, and profitability. All Nashville-based businesses in the categories of public company, local office, private company (1–25 employees), private company (26–100 employees), and nonprofit/institution were eligible for nomination.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as siding solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, and LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and more), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com .

