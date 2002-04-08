For the first time at this conference, Bionano will exhibit all of its cytogenetic research solutions: OGM solutions, NxClinical software and laboratory services



In a dedicated OGM scientific session, six presentations will illustrate the application of Bionano’s OGM in prenatal and postnatal testing, constitutional disease, and cancer

Dr. Soheil Shams, chief informatics officer of Bionano, will present a scientific session on Analytical Tools to Support Detection of Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) Using Cytogenomic Scar Markers

Dr. Alex Hastie, vice president of clinical affairs at Bionano, will host a sponsored vendor presentation on integrating OGM and next generation sequencing (NGS) for a comprehensive analysis of the genome

Following the conference, Bionano will host a user spotlight event at an OGM center of excellence at the Georgia Esoteric Molecular Laboratory at Augusta University



SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. ( BNGO, Financial), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of NxClinical™ software, the leading solution for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced that it is participating in-person at the American Cytogenomics Conference (ACC). In addition to having six presentations that highlight the application of OGM in clinical genetics research, Bionano will host a user spotlight event at Augusta University, a center of excellence for OGM.

ACC is a biennial conference that brings together industry and academic professionals to discuss new technologies and advances in the field of cytogenetics. ACC sessions will take place May 15-18, 2022, in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Bionano will exhibit its complete portfolio of products and services relevant to the cytogenetics research community for the first time, including OGM solutions, NxClinical software and laboratory services. Multiple attendees from both Bionano’s scientific and commercial teams will participate in the conference.

Dr. Solheil Shams, chief informatics officer at Bionano, will present on the utilization of three new measures of genomic instability available in NxClinical v6.2 software to detect homologous recombination repair deficiency (HRD) in solid tumors. In a spotlight talk immediately following the OGM scientific session, Dr. Alex Hastie, Bionano’s vice president of clinical affairs, will present examples of research where OGM may complement next generation sequencing (NGS) to potentially provide a more comprehensive analysis of the genome, for applications in genetic disease and cancer.

At the conclusion of ACC, Bionano will host an interactive tour of an OGM center of excellence at the Georgia Esoteric Molecular Laboratory at Augusta University, where Dr. Ravindra Kohle will demonstrate an OGM workflow and provide a tutorial on data interpretation for chromosomal aberrations.

Scientific presentations and poster sessions from Bionano and collaborators include:

Title Presenters/Authors Presented Analytical Tools to Support Detection of

Homologous Recombination Deficiency

(HRD) Using Cytogenomic Scar Markers Shams S May 16, 2022

8:30-8:45 AM Comparative Benchmarking of Optical

Genome Mapping to Chromosomal

Microarray Reveals High Technological

Concordance in CNV Identification and

additional Structural Variant Refinement Pang AWC, Barseghyan

H, Chaubey A, Hastie A May 16, 2022

10:30-10:45 AM Optical Genome Mapping as a Potential

Tier1 Test for Postnatal Chromosomal

Disorders – Results of Multi-Institutional

Validation Study of 331 Retrospective

Clinical Samples

Iqbal M, Broeckel U, Levy

B, Skinner S, Sahajpal N,

Rodriguez V, Stence A,

Awayda K, Scharer G,

Skinner C, Stevenson R,

Bossler A, Nagy P, Kolhe

R May 16, 2022

10:45-11:00 AM Optical Genome Mapping for Prenatal

Diagnostic Testing Sahajpal N, Mondal A,

Fee T, Hastie A,

Chaubey A, DuPont B,

Kohle R May 16, 2022

11:00-11:15 AM Optical Genome Mapping Analysis of

FMR1 Expansions in Fragile X Syndrome Barseghyan H, Muggli M,

Ramandi B, Miller N,

Zhang D, Lam E, Wang

J, Wang T, Lee J, Pang

AWC, Sadowski H,

Hastie A, Oldakowski M May 16, 2022

11:15-11:30 AM Optical Genome Mapping Workflow for

Identification and Annotation of Variants in

Hematological Malignancy Clifford B, Hauenstain J,

Pang AWC, Chaubey A,

Hastie A May 16, 2022

11:30-11:45 AM Capture-Based Transcriptome

Sequencing (RNA-Seq) and Optical

Genome Mapping (OGM) Enhance

Detection of Newly Described Molecular

Subtypes of Pediatric B-lymphoblastic

Leukemia (B-ALL) Raca G, Kovach A, Doan

A, Ostrow D, Yellapantula

V, Ji J, Schmidt R, Biegel

J, Bhojwani D May 16, 2022

11:45 AM-12:00 PM Find More Answers: Integrating NGS and

OGM for a Comprehensive Analysis of the

Genome Hastie A May 16, 2022

12:00-12:30 PM GDA-Cyto: Infinum Arrays Propel

Cytogenomics Laboratories to New

Heights Saul D, Hagan J May 16, 2022

12:30-1:45 PM

All presentations and poster sessions will be held in the Santee Ballroom, rooms E-H. The presentations will be made available on the Bionano Genomics website once presented at the conference. More details on ACC can be found here.

“The lineup of content that will be presented on Bionano’s solutions at ACC this year is world class. What makes our participation unique this year, is that we will have the combination of OGM products and our NxClinical software for attendees to view. We are focused on addressing their needs and now we can show them how, in person. After the show, we will be hosted at Augusta University where several scientists and cytogeneticists will join us for a hands-on experience of the journey that Dr. Ravi Kohle’s lab has taken to become an OGM center of excellence,” said Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit bionanogenomics.com, lineagen.com or biodiscovery.com

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “potentially,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the potential contribution of our OGM and software solutions in the analysis of genetic diseases and cancer or the use of software solutions for homologous recombination repair deficiency (HRD) detection. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements in existing technologies; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support additional studies, adoption or continued use of our technologies; the ability of our OGM, NxClinical software and laboratory services solutions to offer the anticipated benefits for and contributions to pre and postnatal genomic analysis, cancer research, structural variant analysis as well as other areas of research; future study results contradicting the results reported in the presentations given and posters made available at ACC; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

