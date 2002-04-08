JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint ( AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today announced that management is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:



Needham 17th Annual Technology & Media Conference, Tuesday May 17th, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET





Jefferies Software Conference, Wednesday June 1st, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. ET





Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Thursday June 2nd, 2022 at 9:05 a.m. ET





William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference, Thursday June 9th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET



A live and archived audio webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations website here.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.avepoint.com.

