EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( NXPI) (together with its subsidiaries, “NXP” or the “Company”) announced today that its subsidiaries NXP B.V. and NXP Funding LLC have extended their offers to the holders of the (i) $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.875% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”), (ii) $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.350% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “5.350% 2026 Notes”), (iii) $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.550% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”) and NXP B.V., NXP Funding LLC and NXP USA, Inc. (collectively, the “Issuers”) have extended their offers to the holders of the (iv) $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.700% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”), (v) $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.875% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “3.875% 2026 Notes”), (vi) $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.150% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”), (vii) $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.300% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”), (viii) $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.400% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “2030 Notes”), (ix) $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.500% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes”), (x) $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.650% Senior Notes due 2032 (the “2032 Notes”), (xi) $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.250% Senior Notes due 2041 (the “2041 Notes”), (xii) $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.125% Senior Notes due 2042 (the “2042 Notes”) and (xiii) $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.250% Senior Notes due 2051 (the “2051 Notes” and, together with the 2024 Notes, the 5.350% 2026 Notes, the 2028 Notes, the 2025 Notes, the 3.875% 2026 Notes, the 2027 Notes, the 2029 Notes, the 2030 Notes, the 2031 Notes, the 2032 Notes, the 2041 Notes and the 2042 Notes, the “ Notes ”), to exchange each series of Notes (the “ Exchange Offers ”) for a like principal amount of Notes with substantially identical terms other than that such new notes have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.



The Exchange Offers, which had been scheduled to expire on May 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, will now expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 16, 2022, unless further extended by the applicable Issuers. The Exchange Offers are being extended in order to provide the holders of the Notes who have not yet tendered their Notes for exchange additional time to do so. All other terms, provisions and conditions of the Exchange Offers will remain in full force and effect. Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (the “ Exchange Agent ”) has been appointed as the Exchange Agent for the Exchange Offers.

The Issuers have been informed by the Exchange Agent that, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 12, 2022, the principal amounts of the Notes set forth in the table below had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn:

Notes Tendered as of 5:00 p.m., New York

City time, on May 12, 2022 Title of Series/CUSIP

Number Principal Amount

Outstanding Principal Amount Percentage 4.875% Senior Notes due 2024 / 62947Q AZ1; N65965 BB5 $1,000,000,000 $596,774,000 59.68% 5.350% Senior Notes due 2026 / 62947Q AX6; N65965 AZ3 $500,000,000 $368,786,000 73.76% 5.550% Senior Notes due 2028 / 62947Q AX6; N65965 AZ3 $500,000,000 $278,879,000 55.78% 2.700% Senior Notes due 2025 / 62954H AE8; N6600A AE3 $500,000,000 $404,167,000 80.83% 3.875% Senior Notes due 2026 / 62954H AA6; N6600A AA1 $750,000,000 $609,958,000 81.33% 3.150% Senior Notes due 2027 / 62954H AC2; N6600A AC7 $500,000,000 $357,191,000 71.44% 4.300% Senior Notes due 2029 / 62954H AB4; N6600A AB9 $1,000,000,000 $785,263,000 78.53% 3.400% Senior Notes due 2030 / 62954H AD0; N6600A AD5 $1,000,000,000 $701,138,000 70.11% 2.500% Senior Notes due 2031 / 62954H AG3; N6600A AG8 $1,000,000,000 $800,356,000 80.04% 2.650% Senior Notes due 2032 / 62954H AH1; N6600A AH6 $1,000,000,000 $691,150,000 69.12% 3.250% Senior Notes due 2041 / 62954H AF5; N6600A AF0 $1,000,000,000 $759,973,000 76.00% 3.125% Senior Notes due 2042 / 62954H AK4; N6600A AJ2 $500,000,000 $346,280,000 69.26% 3.250% Senior Notes due 2051 / 62954H AM0; N6600A AK9 $500,000,000 $303,944,000 60.79%

