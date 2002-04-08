SAN ANTONIO, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc: ( USIO, Financial), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $4 million of the Company’s common stock from time to time on the open market, block transactions or in privately negotiated transactions.



The program can begin as early as May 16, 2022 and will be available until all funds are exhausted or May 15, 2025 unless terminated earlier by the Company.

“Usio’s management team and Board of Directors believe our current stock price is not reflective of our rapid growth that has delivered seven consecutive quarters of revenue growth, enhanced our long-term growth potential and does not reflect a reasonable current valuation relative to comparable companies in the Fintech and payments industry,” stated Louis Hoch, President and CEO of Usio. “We intend to utilize our existing cash and our ability to generate adjusted operating cash flow to fund the repurchase program, which we believe is our current best use of cash to create value for our shareholders.”

The timing and the amount of any repurchases of common stock will be determined by Usio’s management based on the market price of Usio common stock, evaluation of market and economic conditions and other factors. Repurchases of common stock may also be made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which would permit common stock to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had unrestricted cash of approximately $7.6 million.

The Company had approximately 25.3 million shares of common stock outstanding as of March 31, 2022.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. ( USIO, Financial), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. With the acquisition of the assets of IMS in December 2020, the Company now offers additional services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Websites: www.usio.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief, and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the realization of opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact: