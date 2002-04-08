NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media'sNew to The Street / Newsmax T.V. announces on Sunday, May 15, 2022, the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1-hour T.V. show, airing 10-11 AM ET.

New to The Street T.V. brings back the CEO at Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc . ( TNXP ), Dr. Seth Lederman, MD. During the interview with T.V. Anchor Jane King, Dr. Lederman explains how the TNXP's fibromyalgia drug, TNX-102 SL , could help alleviate those with Long COVID symptoms. Chronic widespread pain, non-restorative sleep, fatigue, and impaired cognition (brain fog) are symptoms found within 1/3 of those who have contracted long-covid, similar to those with fibromyalgia. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently cleared TNXP for an Investigational New Drug (IND ) application to support a Phase 2 clinical trial using TNX-102 SL as a potential treatment for patients with Long COVID. There is an expectation that millions inflicted with Long COVID across the U.S. and worldwide will cause a significant burden on health care systems. In the U.K., 25% apparently cannot work. Dr. Lederman talks about TNX-102 SL's mid-Phase 3 development for managing fibromyalgia. Using a dissolvable sublingual tablet to improve sleep is not a typical sleeping pill with many side effects. A good sleep cycle is essential in helping crack the code in patients with fibromyalgia. Dr. Lederman sees an opportunity to help many with the TNX- 102 SL.

Appearing in-studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace , Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. ( fka -GlobeX Data, Ltd. ) (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) talks with T.V. Anchor Jane King about the Company's newest encrypted product, "Chat-by-Invite." This new text message tool, available in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and most of Latin America and Europe, gives subscribers an utterly private chat. It works when the Sekur subscriber sends a text message to a recipient, and a link appears that opens into a private, secure platform hosted in Switzerland. Essentially, the chat occurs on the Swiss servers owned and controlled by Sekur Private Data, Ltd. Once the text message session completes, the text disappears. Hackers won't know about the transmission because of the highly encrypted military technology operating behind the product. There is no direct texting on open-source platforms, making them invulnerable to cybersecurity breaches. The SekurMail / SekurMessenger, SekurVoice, SekurProVideo Conference, and other products are available now or soon. Sekur's "Chat-by-Invite" app is available on iOS and Android; go to Sekur.com to download it. Subscribers get cybersecurity protections not available with open-source programs for reasonable pricing. As an added protection to subscribers, Sekur Private Data, Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws.

A re-airing, live from the NASDAQ Market, Mr. Stuart Harvey, Chairman of the Board of Advisors at Rego Payment Architectures, Inc . ( RPMT) ("REGO") joins New to The Street, giving T.V. Anchor Jane King. During the interview about the Company's fundamental ongoings, Stuart talks about his many years of business in the payment industry, financial technologies, digital wallets, and pre-paid cards. REGO takes payment options to a new level, securing children's privacy when purchasing online or in stores. Stuart passionately explains the need for such solutions and a primary reason for him being with the Company. As the only COPPA compliant digital wallet, the Mazoola super digital wallet app is currently the only digital banking solution that puts privacy first, never collects data, and helps teach kids essential financial management skills. The wallet offers parents the ability to set payment and shopping limits and other restrictions. Stuart explains the expanding governmental enforcement efforts in the U.S. and Europe under the current Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Mazoola is currently the only digital banking solution that puts children's privacy first. The Mazoola app is available for download on iOS and Google Android devices - https://mazoola.co/ . This interview segment initially aired on May 01, 2022.

Mr. Jessie Reich ("aggroed"), Chief Executive Officer, Steem Monsters, LLC , sits down for his New York Stock Exchange () in-studio interview with New to The Street T.V. Anchor Jane King. Jessie explains and updates viewers about the Company's gaming platform Splinterlands.com (CRYPTO: SPS) ($SPS) . Splinterlands' goal is to become a completely decentralized game that allows players full ownership and control over their gaming accounts. With censorship occurring on legacy gaming platforms, players removed from these games lose their assets, banked earnings, and rankings, which cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Splinterlands' ecosystem is fully functional on a blockchain, fully decentralized, which protects users' privacy, assets, and financial holdings from potential losses caused by censorship. Jessie explains that Splinterlands is switching over to decentralized validator nodes before the end of 2022. The validator node software is fully open-source, easily allowing anyone to download, install, and run it with no extra cost/fees. These nodes can surely provide added value to end-users. Those in the ecosystem with time, money, or both enjoy the many ways to "Play-to-Earn." "aggroed" wants Splinterlands to be the W3 gaming marketplace with various gaming platforms. The Company continues to look for other avenues to expand the reach of its ecosystem with the recent announcements with Warner Music and future blockchain integrations with sporting venues.

New to The Street T.V. air on this week's show is Anchor Jane King's interviewwith Empire Capital Token's (CRYPTO: ECC)($ECC) Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Lachlan Harnell. $ECC is a multi-faceted, yield generation crypto company offering Defi as a service (Defi 4.0). Lachlan explains how the Company can assist in various blockchain applications using its Defi solutions. Currently, the Company provides blockchain developers farming, infrastructure, and other Defi solutions. The main objective at $ECC is to get more people into the crypto marketplace, making more users feel confident about crypto transactions and investments. The $ECC ecosystem offers end-users a platform with a decentralized focus and offers easy access to crypto solutions for payments on goods/services. The Company is developing its " Roundify" app, which offers a Defi access platform on iOS and Android, expected to roll out later in 2022. Lachlan talks about $ECC tokenization and the 9% fees generated on the buy-side and the 10% fees on the sell-side transactions, and he breakdowns the use of proceeds on those fees collected. The Company's treasury will buy back tokens, raising the $ECC prices that allow an investor a Rate-of-Return (ROI) on their holdings. Empire Capital Token removes the need for active management by the user by creating opportunities to diversify holdings in projects focused on maximizing staking/farming yields. Users gain the advantage of broader exposure to the yield farming sector while only needing to own one token, $ECC. The crypto world is fast-moving with many advances and changes; Lachlan states, "the industry moves at the pace of the fastest sprinter." $ECC offers developers and end-user alike the opportunity to be involved in a cutting-edge Defi entity. The Company currently operates its ecosystem on the Binance exchange and Ethereum blockchain. To learn more, go to the Company's website, https://www.ecc.capital/ .

Mr. Yoav Vilner, CEO at Walnut , talks with New to The Street T.V.'s Anchor Jane King about the Company. Based in Israel with office locations in the USA, Walnut provides its customers with high-tech video demos, which can enhance the sale and marketing of targeted goods and services. Never again will a salesperson or marketing executive have embarrassment when a demo fails to launch correctly during a presentation. Walnut's web-based interface, a user-friendly platform, can assist in putting together a cutting-edge demo that can showcase products and services. Fortune 500 companies to small businesses use the Walnut solution to create easy-to-understand demos. Yoav explains that Walnut's growth continues to expand in such a short period. Silicon Valley, Israeli, and London-based investment funds invested in Walnut, and the proceeds went to all business operational aspects. As an easy-to-use web-based platform, any business can create a virtual demo uniquely suited to the prospective target clients' needs. The sales/marketing team can easily change the demo quickly with less expenses and get useable interface data. Walnut can empower your business team, impress your target customers, and create a unique sales experience with a smart demo developed on a web-based platform. Walnut's vision is to improve B2B sales experiences by reinventing the whole demo journey; learn more at the Company's website, https://www.walnut.io/ .

New to The Street T.V. re-airs Mr. John Lai, CEO / President, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( PETV) ( PETVW), in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview with T.V. Anchor Jane King. John provides viewers with his corporate updates. The injectable patented Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology treats osteoarthritis and joint afflictions while providing rehabilitation treatments for horses and dogs and continues to grow as a reliable treatment . Veterinarians see continued successes, and dog and horse owners see excellent results with less pain and more mobilities. Since Spryng mimics cartilage and lasts about 1-year per injection, competitor products appear to be no match in cost-benefit comparisons. PETV's corporate studies continue between Spryng and competitors' products, giving veterinarians empirical, comprehensive, and marketable data. John talks about hiring seasoned personnel who became regional managers so the Company can handle and expand its growth. John announces its upcoming launch of petvivocares.org, a website dedicated to donating the Spryng product to charitable non-profit animal rescues and assistance organizations. "Word of Mouth" and conference participations seem to be the best form of marketing PETV's Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology. Soon, PetVivo is rolling out its feline product for cats with osteoarthritis. This interview segment initially aired on April 10, 2022.

New to The Street re-airs last week's "WEEKLY HACK - SPECIAL SEGMENT" about Sekur Private Data Ltd . (fka -GlobeX Data, Ltd.) ( SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO. Once again, Alain talks with Anchor Ana Berry about the problems employers have with employees working from home. The biggest issue confronting employers' I.T. departments with their employees working from home is logging onto their system from unsecured home routers and using open platforms, like WhatsApp, to communicate private and confidential information. Since the pandemic forced workers into home office settings, hackers prey on these poorly secured home platforms, enabling hackers access to large corporations' main servers. Alain says that most home systems use very rudimentary passwords, like the word "Password" or number "1,2,3,4." The best way to reduce a hack threat is to subscribe to the SekurSuite products for individuals and businesses. The SekurSend and SekurReply use a "Chat-by-Invite" encryption platform that protects both sender and receiver. Alain invites anyone to learn more about the Sekur features by watching the Company website videos . Sekur doesn't use open public files services or open-source codes, owns its servers, no 3rd party API platforms, and offers multiple data center redundancies while operating its businesses under Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. Alain is back again soon with another "Weekly Hack" report. This interview segment initially aired on May 08, 2022. What is your privacy worth?

