VONORE, Tenn., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company, a MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. ( MCFT) subsidiary, today announced the newest member to the XT family, the XT22 T. The XT22 T boasts the same best-in-class on-water performance as the XT22 and X22, but with a traditional bow for those seeking classic styling without compromise. Featuring superior behind-the-boat performance with SurfStar, plus ample comfort and space in a 22-foot package, the all-new XT22 T makes on-water traditions bigger and better than before.



“For the boater looking for a multitude of options and best-in-class athletic performance, but preferring a traditional and timeless style, the XT22 T is truly the best of both worlds,” said George Steinbarger, Chief Revenue Officer at MasterCraft. “Our XT customers demand the best, and we delivered it tenfold with the XT22 T. From world-class wakes and waves to unmatched comfort within it, now you can get everything you ever wanted in a 22-foot XT coupled with traditional styling. This boat is sure to amplify any summer.”

UNPRECEDENTED ADAPTABILITY

The all-new XT22 T includes new XT hull side styling features, along with an updated wraparound windshield, refreshed upholstery design, enhanced transom lounge seating and a transom walkthrough.

Sporting a traditional bow, the XT22 T features a unique U-shaped seating area with extensive hinged under-seat storage that easily fits up to 14 people. Complete with options like a convertible flip seat, pop-up seat backs, flip up backrests for transom lounge seating and an all-new flip-down swimstep, this boat is game for long summer days of on-water relaxation. Plus, the XT22 T keeps you cool on long summer days with optional bow, aft and side shade options.

New for MY23, the XT22 T is equipped with canvas upgrades to the bimini, allowing for built-in storage of up to six boards. Combined with updated standard clamping board racks, crews can store an industry-leading total of ten boards for more options and more fun.

The XT22 T is available with three tower options, two board rack options, and two to four tower speaker options to elevate the audio experience behind-the-boat. Six Klipsch audio cockpit speakers create a crystal clear sound system for the crew watching the action from inside the boat.

ATHLETIC PERFORMANCE

The XT22 T delivers unbelievable athletic performance behind the boat. Equipped with SurfStar, the XT22 T offers the most customizable wakes and waves in the industry at the touch of a button. User-friendly software allows for quick and precise adjustments, while the industry’s strongest actuators with position sensors deliver clean, consistent wave shapes at every level.

The XT22 T can be equipped to get on the water nearly 3x faster with optional FastFill. MasterCraft’s FastFill technology uses pumps that fill and empty ballast tanks in about 4 minutes at a rate of 30 gallons per minute.

Plus, because the XT22 T belongs to the most adaptable and athletic family in the lineup, it’s versatile for any on-water activity. Not only does the boat create the ideal wake for wakeboarding and wake surfing, it also allows families looking to tube or water ski the ability to do so with ease, thanks to the all-new pop-up ski pylon for 2023.

AWARD-WINNING RELIABILITY

Every MasterCraft is handcrafted by experts using the highest quality materials and tested relentlessly. The XT22 T is constructed with triple-density foam seating, billet aluminum accents, a thicker gelcoat, and the most premium marine vinyl available. Additionally, MasterCraft performs over 1,400 quality checks per boat before each one is sold.

Between premium craftsmanship and dependable partners like Ilmor Marine, spend less time worrying and more time on the water in the XT22 T. Ilmor is MasterCraft’s exclusive engine partner, providing the industry’s most responsive, robust and reliable engines. The XT22 T comes standard with Ilmor’s 6.0L engine, along with the industry’s most comprehensive, 7-year/1,000 hr warranty.

The XT22 T also comes with MasterCare, featuring a fully factory-backed 5-year/500 hour comprehensive warranty with minimal exclusions. Paired with an award-winning dealer network, MasterCraft’s reliability and support ensures the best customer experience in the industry.

The all-new XT22 T delivers timeless styling without compromising on space and comfort. With the XT22 T, on-water traditions are about to get bigger and better. The XT22 T is now available at a MasterCraft dealer near you. To learn more, visit www.mastercraft.com/boats/xt22-t or at @mcboatcompany on all social media platforms.

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same – to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. ( MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.NauticStarBoats.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

MasterCraft is a registered trademark of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Ilmor Marine is a registered trademark and brand of Ilmor Marine, LLC. Klipsch Marine is a trademark of Klipsch Group, Inc. Unless noted trademarks are the property of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

© 2022 MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

