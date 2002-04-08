RAPID CITY, S.D., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (: BKH) today announced that members of its senior leadership team are scheduled to meet with investors during the American Gas Association Financial Forum on May 17-18, 2022.



Black Hills leadership will be available during the upcoming investor conferences to discuss its strategic initiatives, guidance, long-term growth targets, regulatory updates and other factors relating to its business.

The materials produced for these meetings will be available on the Black Hills Corp. website at www.blackhillscorp.com under the “Investor Relations” section prior to the meetings.

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Investor Relations

Jerome E. Nichols

605-721-1171

[email protected]

24-Hour Media Relations Line

888-242-3969