The partnership will provide users with an exclusive access to materials that have been selected directly from the HKIAC Case Digest

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the extension to Kluwer Arbitration's partnership with Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC), now providing users with access to materials that have been selected from HKIAC Case Digest. The materials provided by HKIAC to Wolters Kluwer under this agreement are available only on Kluwer Arbitration or the HKIAC Case Digest.

Through Wolters Kluwer's collaboration with the Institute for Transnational Arbitration (ITA), the HKIAC will make summaries of procedural decisions from HKIAC Case Digest available on Kluwer Arbitration's platform. The materials are interlinked, and relevant datapoints from them will be processed as part of the Kluwer Arbitration's Profile Navigator and Relationship Indicator tools. Additionally, case notes provided by ITA will give users valuable guidance and context on the relevance of the case.

"This partnership is our latest move to further expand Kluwer Arbitration's collection of international commercial and investment arbitration materials, providing legal professionals with the most comprehensive solution for arbitration," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager for the International Group within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are very proud to partner with ITA and the HKIAC to bring this valuable content to our customers."

Roger Alford, General Editor of the ITA Board of Reporters, says "The ITA is excited that the HKIAC has joined the Wolters Kluwer team as an institutional reporter. HKIAC is one of the most prominent arbitration institutions in the world, and we are thrilled that they will be partnering with us."

The Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre is a company limited by guarantee and a non-profit organization established under Hong Kong law. It is one of the world's leading dispute resolution organizations, specializing in arbitration, mediation, adjudication, and domain name dispute resolution. HKIAC also offers state-of-the-art hearing facilities, which have been ranked first worldwide for location, value for money, IT services, and helpfulness of staff. The company was established in 1985 by a group of leading businesspeople and professionals in an effort to meet the growing need for dispute resolution services in Asia.

Sarah Grimmer, Secretary-General of HKIAC, says "We are proud to partner with Kluwer Arbitration, an information leader in our field, in this way to increase the transparency of institutional decision-making and make valuable information available to users".

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

