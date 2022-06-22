PR Newswire

BPM Partners, the leading authority on business performance management, recognized the CCH Tagetik expert solution for its broad market presence and high customer satisfaction

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that it has been recognized for the third year in a row as a 'Dominant' vendor. This year the company was also awarded 'Outstanding', the highest category for customer satisfaction for its CCH Tagetik expert solution in the 2022 BPM Partners North American Vendor Landscape for Performance Management.

The highly regarded Vendor Landscape Matrix objectively ranks vendors in the space according to measurable data relating to the market status and customer satisfaction. The BPM Partners analysis highlighted the CCH Tagetik platform for its comprehensive functionality across operational planning & analysis as well as its advanced consolidation and reporting functionality. The report also described core strengths including product flexibility, AI-powered predictive intelligence, and transaction matching as well as the availability of pre-configured solutions.

"The CCH Tagetik portfolio continues to impress customers and this year received a well-deserved outstanding nod," said Craig Schiff, CEO, of BPM Partners. "CCH Tagetik continues to be at the forefront of delivering on the vision of performance management by uniting strategic, financial, and operational planning."



"We continue to focus on delivering an expert solution that helps the office of CFO manage the complexities of our changing world," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer. "This recognition from BPM Partners is further evidence that our customers value our commitment to drive innovation that results in better business outcomes."

CCH Tagetik provides a comprehensive performance management solution, including processes such as financial close & consolidation, financial and operational planning, reporting & disclosure management, regulatory compliance, and advanced analytics & dashboarding. CCH Tagetik expert solutions connect finance and operations to facilitate integrated business planning and integrated reporting.



The full report is available here.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Media Contacts:

Beatriz Santin

CCH® Tagetik

+1 339 229 2447 office

[email protected]

Jackie Hyland

CCH® Tagetik

+1 984 218 5410 office

[email protected]

About BPM Partners

BPM Partners is the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM) and related business intelligence solutions. The company helps organizations address their budgeting, planning, financial reporting, regulatory compliance, profitability optimization, key performance indicator (KPI) development, and operational performance challenges with vendor-neutral experts who can guide companies through their BPM initiatives from start to finish while both reducing risk and minimizing costs. For further details, go to https://www.bpmpartners.com. Follow BPM Partners on Twitter @BPMTeam.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441883/Wolters_Kluwer_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-cch-tagetik-rated-outstanding-and-dominant-in-the-bpm-partners-2022-vendor-landscape-matrix-301573215.html

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer