GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, will be featured in the award-winning documentary series Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid. The documentary project is hosted by actor and director Dennis Quaid. Its purpose is to develop and distribute social and educational programming.



Watch the Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid Documentary.

The innovative series highlights the value of ProStar by exploring the latest topics impacting the world through educational and inspiring stories. In a national spotlight, ProStar aims to educate corporations about the challenges of constructing and maintaining our buried infrastructure.

“New technologies and ideas are changing the way we build better designs, better materials, better building techniques,” says Quaid in the video. “This story shows us an example of the latest advances in design and construction practices.”

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

“It is an honor to be involved in such a prestigious production that highlights the severity of the condition of buried infrastructure and the resulting threats to the public, the environment, and our economy,” said Page Tucker, CEO and Founder. “As a proven solution provider, we are always looking for respected platforms that can help increase awareness on the serious issues facing the Nation from not knowing where utilities and pipelines are buried.”

About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is an award-winning television program created to educate television audiences. The show is created by a veteran team of tenured producers, writers, editors, and imaging specialists with over 100 years of cumulative experience.

About ProStar:

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 21 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

