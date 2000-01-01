The stock market’s recent decline could lead some investors to conclude that share prices will continue to fall. They may believe further interest rate increases will continue to have a negative influence on companies' earnings prospects, valuations and market sentiment. As a result, they may sell existing holdings and fail to make purchases as they aim to avoid the stock market’s current downward trend.

Indeed, Oaktree Capital founder Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) has previously highlighted the tendency for investors to believe in trends. He said, “There's only one way to describe most investors: trend followers.”

The problem with trends

Although trends can last for a period of time, inevitably they must come to an end. Indeed, the stock market’s previous bull and bear markets have never lasted in perpetuity. Instead, they have ended when investor sentiment changes based on factors such as an evolving economic outlook and extreme stock market valuations.

As a result, investors who fail to respect the stock market’s cyclicality by continually following trends could be caught out. In the current bear market, for example, they may fail to capitalize on low share prices that are only available on a temporary basis. They could then miss out on a very likely stock market recovery over the coming years as the next bull market takes hold.

By contrast, investors who appreciate that the stock market’s up and down movements are never permanent can capitalize on its inherent cyclicality. This will require a contrarian view since it will be going against the consensus stance among other investors. But history shows a contrarian investing strategy can be highly effective for investors who are more concerned about the long-term performance of their portfolios than short-term paper movements.

Contrarian pitfalls

Of course, a contrarian strategy is not without risk in current market conditions. Although the stock market has an excellent track record of recovering from its downturns, not all stocks will deliver capital growth in the long run. For example, some will almost inevitably be caught out by rapidly rising interest rates and high inflation that are set to raise their cost of debt and squeeze margins over the coming months.

Therefore, it is prudent for all contrarian investors who are currently buying shares to purchase a wide range of high-quality companies. This may include companies with modest leverage and a long history of overcoming economic difficulties. They are more likely to survive present economic woes and benefit from a subsequent recovery.

Moreover, a diverse portfolio of stocks will not limit an investor to a small range of sectors that fail to experience a strong recovery. This may improve their chances of benefitting from a contrarian strategy as current downward trends abate and a bull market ultimately emerges.