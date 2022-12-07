Parkside Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 64 stocks valued at a total of $277.00Mil. The top holdings were IWB(20.39%), EFA(8.38%), and IWM(7.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Parkside Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWB by 26,507 shares. The trade had a 2.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $225.9.

On 07/12/2022, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $211.7 per share and a market cap of $26.49Bil. The stock has returned -12.81% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.39.

During the quarter, Parkside Advisors LLC bought 136,239 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 256,078. The trade had a 2.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.2777 per share and a market cap of $90.88Bil. The stock has returned -20.05% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

During the quarter, Parkside Advisors LLC bought 14,532 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 32,477. The trade had a 1.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $353 per share and a market cap of $250.69Bil. The stock has returned -10.49% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a price-book ratio of 3.86.

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:EFA by 74,365 shares. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.

On 07/12/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $61.73 per share and a market cap of $44.82Bil. The stock has returned -19.66% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

During the quarter, Parkside Advisors LLC bought 19,262 shares of ARCA:VB for a total holding of 39,641. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.82.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $179.5563 per share and a market cap of $39.86Bil. The stock has returned -19.39% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a price-book ratio of 2.25.

