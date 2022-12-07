ALBERT D MASON INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

50 CONGRESS ST STE 843 BOSTON, MA 02109

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 131 stocks valued at a total of $119.00Mil. The top holdings were ADP(1.97%), GOOG(1.87%), and PAC(1.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ALBERT D MASON INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 9,618 shares in NYSE:GRMN, giving the stock a 0.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.55 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Garmin Ltd traded for a price of $102.585 per share and a market cap of $19.81Bil. The stock has returned -30.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Garmin Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-book ratio of 3.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.33 and a price-sales ratio of 3.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 4,526 shares in NYSE:IEX, giving the stock a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $188.48 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, IDEX Corp traded for a price of $184.84 per share and a market cap of $14.02Bil. The stock has returned -15.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IDEX Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-book ratio of 4.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.11 and a price-sales ratio of 4.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 11,013-share investment in NYSE:XYL. Previously, the stock had a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.61 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Xylem Inc traded for a price of $77.99 per share and a market cap of $14.11Bil. The stock has returned -34.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Xylem Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-book ratio of 4.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 55,520-share investment in NYSE:BPMP. Previously, the stock had a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.05 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, BP Midstream Partners LP traded for a price of $17.11 per share and a market cap of $1.79Bil. The stock has returned 45.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BP Midstream Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-book ratio of 14.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.71 and a price-sales ratio of 17.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 8,773-share investment in NYSE:INGR. Previously, the stock had a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.49 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Ingredion Inc traded for a price of $87.17 per share and a market cap of $5.77Bil. The stock has returned -4.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ingredion Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.