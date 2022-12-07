Financial Management Professionals, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1026 stocks valued at a total of $412.00Mil. The top holdings were GSLC(13.18%), SCHX(7.82%), and SCHV(6.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Financial Management Professionals, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:HYS by 144,832 shares. The trade had a 3.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.22.

On 07/12/2022, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $89.281 per share and a market cap of $1.12Bil. The stock has returned -7.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a price-book ratio of 2.85.

During the quarter, Financial Management Professionals, Inc. bought 145,016 shares of ARCA:SCHV for a total holding of 421,288. The trade had a 2.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.03.

On 07/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $63.0399 per share and a market cap of $9.17Bil. The stock has returned -6.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a price-book ratio of 2.52.

The guru established a new position worth 104,599 shares in NAS:ACWI, giving the stock a 2.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.5 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $84.31 per share and a market cap of $17.08Bil. The stock has returned -15.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a price-book ratio of 2.38.

During the quarter, Financial Management Professionals, Inc. bought 523,902 shares of ARCA:SH for a total holding of 525,128. The trade had a 2.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.41.

On 07/12/2022, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $16.195 per share and a market cap of $2.71Bil. The stock has returned 7.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 221,749-share investment in BATS:EZU. Previously, the stock had a 2.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.39 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, iShares MSCI EMU ETF traded for a price of $35.23 per share and a market cap of $4.73Bil. The stock has returned -26.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EMU ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a price-book ratio of 1.40.

