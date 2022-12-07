ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP /IL recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 413 stocks valued at a total of $974.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.90%), MSFT(2.01%), and ABBV(2.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP /IL’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP /IL bought 41,357 shares of NYSE:TGT for a total holding of 50,454. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.05.

On 07/12/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $146 per share and a market cap of $67.72Bil. The stock has returned -39.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-book ratio of 6.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.86 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 100,009-share investment in NYSE:TJX. Previously, the stock had a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.53 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $59.28 per share and a market cap of $69.64Bil. The stock has returned -13.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-book ratio of 12.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP /IL bought 46,600 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 82,180. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/12/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $110.0441 per share and a market cap of $1,125.80Bil. The stock has returned -39.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 53.39, a price-book ratio of 8.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP /IL reduced their investment in NAS:WBA by 102,449 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.02.

On 07/12/2022, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc traded for a price of $38.215 per share and a market cap of $33.04Bil. The stock has returned -17.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.19 and a price-sales ratio of 0.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP /IL reduced their investment in NAS:AMAT by 22,108 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.04.

On 07/12/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $89.129 per share and a market cap of $77.40Bil. The stock has returned -33.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-book ratio of 6.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.42 and a price-sales ratio of 3.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

