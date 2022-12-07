Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 112 stocks valued at a total of $191.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.29%), AAPL(3.79%), and LLY(3.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 10,395 shares in NAS:FANG, giving the stock a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $137.04 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Diamondback Energy Inc traded for a price of $110.97 per share and a market cap of $19.41Bil. The stock has returned 33.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced their investment in NYSE:MDT by 12,088 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.48.

On 07/12/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $89.18 per share and a market cap of $118.80Bil. The stock has returned -28.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced their investment in NYSE:TJX by 19,635 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.53.

On 07/12/2022, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $59.28 per share and a market cap of $69.64Bil. The stock has returned -13.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-book ratio of 12.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 5,232 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $206.91.

On 07/12/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $206.0376 per share and a market cap of $436.94Bil. The stock has returned -13.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-book ratio of 13.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.98 and a price-sales ratio of 16.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought 1,521 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 3,182. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $508.38.

On 07/12/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $495.89 per share and a market cap of $220.55Bil. The stock has returned 21.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-book ratio of 11.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

