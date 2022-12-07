COUNTRY TRUST BANK recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

Country Trust Bank is a private investment management firm based out of Bloomington, Illinois. The company has grown from its inception to now have additional locations in Edwardsville, Springfield, Peoria, and Moline, all in the state of Illinois, and Beaverton, Oregon. Country Trust Bank is one of the companies the Country Financial operates through with the others being Country Mutual Insurance Company, Country Life Insurance Company, and Country Capital Management Company. This specific company offers a variety of investment management, trust, and retirement planning services to its clients. Country Trust Bank conducts its research internally, utilizing a fundamental methodology to make its investment decisions. The company invests in the growth stocks of companies, allocating its assets in the public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale. Country Trust Bank invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up almost a third of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, which makes up another fifth of its allocations, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, and consumer discretionary sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations for just under 6 quarters and holds its top 10 allocations, which makes up approximately a quarter of its total allocations, for 3.6 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, Country Trust Bank had a turnover rate of 17.5%. The company currently oversees over $14.2 billion in total assets under management. Both of Country Trust Bank’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total managed assets growing significantly from $11.4 billion back in 2008 to its current amount today. Country Trust Bank mainly caters to investment companies and also provides its services to a variety of other clientele.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 375 stocks valued at a total of $3.16Bil. The top holdings were FBND(6.90%), AAPL(4.95%), and MSFT(4.72%).

COUNTRY TRUST BANK's top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, COUNTRY TRUST BANK bought 147,121 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 226,428. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $353 per share and a market cap of $250.69Bil. The stock has returned -10.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a price-book ratio of 3.86.

COUNTRY TRUST BANK reduced their investment in ARCA:LQD by 306,004 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.46.

On 07/12/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $111.02 per share and a market cap of $32.66Bil. The stock has returned -15.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

COUNTRY TRUST BANK reduced their investment in NYSE:STT by 382,231 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.

On 07/12/2022, State Street Corporation traded for a price of $63.2 per share and a market cap of $23.39Bil. The stock has returned -22.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, State Street Corporation has a price-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-book ratio of 0.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.04 and a price-sales ratio of 2.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, COUNTRY TRUST BANK bought 887,808 shares of ARCA:XLF for a total holding of 898,640. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.46.

On 07/12/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $32.0801 per share and a market cap of $29.43Bil. The stock has returned -11.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a price-book ratio of 1.40.

During the quarter, COUNTRY TRUST BANK bought 689,281 shares of ARCA:OVL for a total holding of 2,379,381. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.72.

On 07/12/2022, Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $31.421 per share and a market cap of $241.16Mil. The stock has returned -13.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.44.

