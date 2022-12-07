AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3 LOCHSIDE CRESCENT EDINBURGH, X0 EH12 9SA

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 172 stocks valued at a total of $5.31Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(9.41%), AAPL(8.09%), and GOOG(2.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 826,049 shares in NYSE:BMY, giving the stock a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.11 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $75.285 per share and a market cap of $160.30Bil. The stock has returned 15.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-book ratio of 5.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.97 and a price-sales ratio of 3.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC bought 187,906 shares of NYSE:DHR for a total holding of 198,458. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $260.33.

On 07/12/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $255.72 per share and a market cap of $185.91Bil. The stock has returned -4.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-book ratio of 4.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.56 and a price-sales ratio of 6.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC bought 891,260 shares of NYSE:VZ for a total holding of 1,422,436. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.59.

On 07/12/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $50.8631 per share and a market cap of $213.81Bil. The stock has returned -5.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-book ratio of 2.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC bought 259,003 shares of NAS:PEP for a total holding of 458,416. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.33.

On 07/12/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $170.635 per share and a market cap of $237.07Bil. The stock has returned 16.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-book ratio of 13.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.12 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC bought 714,060 shares of NYSE:WTRG for a total holding of 1,472,661. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.52.

On 07/12/2022, Essential Utilities Inc traded for a price of $46.3 per share and a market cap of $12.18Bil. The stock has returned -0.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Essential Utilities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.63 and a price-sales ratio of 6.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.