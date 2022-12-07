Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 132 stocks valued at a total of $218.00Mil. The top holdings were RSP(7.94%), SCHB(6.85%), and SPY(4.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 7,526 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.52.

On 07/12/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $99.045 per share and a market cap of $11.52Bil. The stock has returned -2.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHB by 12,867 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.06.

On 07/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $45.0301 per share and a market cap of $19.70Bil. The stock has returned -13.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a price-book ratio of 3.23.

During the quarter, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC bought 5,156 shares of NAS:SHV for a total holding of 34,333. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.04.

On 07/12/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.005 per share and a market cap of $20.62Bil. The stock has returned -0.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:NEAR by 12,550 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.33.

On 07/12/2022, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.21 per share and a market cap of $4.45Bil. The stock has returned -1.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.14.

During the quarter, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC bought 7,083 shares of ARCA:SCHO for a total holding of 133,782. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.22.

On 07/12/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $49.12 per share and a market cap of $8.91Bil. The stock has returned -3.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

