Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 752 stocks valued at a total of $243.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.A(23.39%), VOO(4.10%), and MSFT(2.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 23,950 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.86.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $75.37 per share and a market cap of $80.93Bil. The stock has returned -10.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. bought 14,995 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 23,971. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.45.

On 07/12/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.9 per share and a market cap of $81.11Bil. The stock has returned -10.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 2,308 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/12/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $386.15 per share and a market cap of $284.55Bil. The stock has returned -10.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

The guru sold out of their 17,697-share investment in ARCA:DFAS. Previously, the stock had a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.92 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $48.615 per share and a market cap of $4.05Bil. The stock has returned -14.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a price-book ratio of 1.79.

During the quarter, Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. bought 3,450 shares of NYSE:UNP for a total holding of 8,916. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $228.26.

On 07/12/2022, Union Pacific Corp traded for a price of $206.765 per share and a market cap of $129.80Bil. The stock has returned -3.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Union Pacific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-book ratio of 10.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.31 and a price-sales ratio of 5.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

