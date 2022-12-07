GPM Growth Investors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $153.00Mil. The top holdings were BSCO(8.35%), MSFT(7.94%), and AAPL(7.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GPM Growth Investors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,396-share investment in NYSE:AZO. Previously, the stock had a 2.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2056.43 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, AutoZone Inc traded for a price of $2173.06 per share and a market cap of $42.43Bil. The stock has returned 38.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AutoZone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.04 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 14,577 shares in NAS:NDSN, giving the stock a 1.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $213.55 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Nordson Corp traded for a price of $207.3 per share and a market cap of $11.92Bil. The stock has returned -5.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nordson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-book ratio of 5.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.25 and a price-sales ratio of 4.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 3,442 shares in NYSE:TDY, giving the stock a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $417.76 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Teledyne Technologies Inc traded for a price of $382.03 per share and a market cap of $17.87Bil. The stock has returned -10.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teledyne Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-book ratio of 2.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.91 and a price-sales ratio of 3.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 21,612 shares in ARCA:SCHX, giving the stock a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.51 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $45.48 per share and a market cap of $27.63Bil. The stock has returned -12.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a price-book ratio of 3.48.

During the quarter, GPM Growth Investors, Inc. bought 2,450 shares of NYSE:V for a total holding of 29,527. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $206.91.

On 07/12/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $206.0376 per share and a market cap of $436.94Bil. The stock has returned -13.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-book ratio of 13.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.98 and a price-sales ratio of 16.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

