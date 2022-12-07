Bay Rivers Group recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $112.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.21%), USMV(6.57%), and VIG(3.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bay Rivers Group’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 39,088 shares in ARCA:XLU, giving the stock a 2.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.92 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $70.325 per share and a market cap of $16.05Bil. The stock has returned 12.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a price-book ratio of 2.30.

The guru sold out of their 41,186-share investment in ARCA:IHI. Previously, the stock had a 1.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.57 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF traded for a price of $50.6387 per share and a market cap of $6.53Bil. The stock has returned -16.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a price-book ratio of 4.12.

Bay Rivers Group reduced their investment in NAS:IBB by 15,892 shares. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.87.

On 07/12/2022, iShares Biotechnology ETF traded for a price of $124.06 per share and a market cap of $8.14Bil. The stock has returned -23.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Biotechnology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a price-book ratio of 4.05.

The guru sold out of their 8,941-share investment in NYSE:ABBV. Previously, the stock had a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $152.95 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $153 per share and a market cap of $270.53Bil. The stock has returned 36.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-book ratio of 16.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.60 and a price-sales ratio of 4.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Bay Rivers Group bought 5,894 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 10,484. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $192.21 per share and a market cap of $249.62Bil. The stock has returned -13.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

