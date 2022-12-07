ACORN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1875 Campus Commons Drive Reston, VA 20191

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 206 stocks valued at a total of $419.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(11.96%), VEA(9.91%), and VO(7.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ACORN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ACORN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC /ADV bought 67,587 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 1,019,070. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.2953 per share and a market cap of $90.88Bil. The stock has returned -20.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

ACORN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC /ADV reduced their investment in NAS:SOFI by 251,705 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.8.

On 07/12/2022, SoFi Technologies Inc traded for a price of $6.0901 per share and a market cap of $5.57Bil. The stock has returned -63.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SoFi Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.06 and a price-sales ratio of 3.57.

During the quarter, ACORN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC /ADV bought 19,873 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 23,858. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.37.

On 07/12/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.425 per share and a market cap of $20.77Bil. The stock has returned 0.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ACORN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC /ADV bought 54,319 shares of NAS:FTGC for a total holding of 150,416. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.99.

On 07/12/2022, First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund traded for a price of $25.565 per share and a market cap of $4.18Bil. The stock has returned 21.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ACORN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC /ADV bought 6,332 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 156,781. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $215.87.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $200.59 per share and a market cap of $47.51Bil. The stock has returned -15.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a price-book ratio of 2.99.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.