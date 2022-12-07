Dentgroup LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

301 MAIN STREET BATON ROUGE, LA 70801

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 82 stocks valued at a total of $90.00Mil. The top holdings were VUG(7.01%), VTV(5.90%), and ACWX(4.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Dentgroup LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Dentgroup LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:JKE by 24,428 shares. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.58.

On 07/12/2022, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $283.8065 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 22.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Dentgroup LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 13,215 shares. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.08.

On 07/12/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $84.535 per share and a market cap of $355.97Bil. The stock has returned 45.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 70.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.36 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Dentgroup LLC bought 19,462 shares of NAS:ACWX for a total holding of 85,199. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.83.

On 07/12/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund traded for a price of $44.21 per share and a market cap of $3.94Bil. The stock has returned -20.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

During the quarter, Dentgroup LLC bought 13,524 shares of ARCA:IVW for a total holding of 21,572. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.26.

On 07/12/2022, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $62.05 per share and a market cap of $29.07Bil. The stock has returned -16.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a price-book ratio of 6.33.

Dentgroup LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VEU by 13,485 shares. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.07.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $49.08 per share and a market cap of $30.61Bil. The stock has returned -20.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.