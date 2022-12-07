Holland Advisory Services, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $84.00Mil. The top holdings were IEFA(18.36%), IJH(10.63%), and IVV(10.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Holland Advisory Services, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Holland Advisory Services, Inc. bought 121,229 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 260,782. The trade had a 8.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.22.

On 07/12/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $58.1599 per share and a market cap of $83.42Bil. The stock has returned -20.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

Holland Advisory Services, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IVE by 27,673 shares. The trade had a 5.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $147.27.

On 07/12/2022, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $138.7268 per share and a market cap of $23.54Bil. The stock has returned -5.09% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a price-book ratio of 2.53.

During the quarter, Holland Advisory Services, Inc. bought 37,265 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 80,156. The trade had a 4.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.35.

On 07/12/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $93.1055 per share and a market cap of $60.53Bil. The stock has returned -15.84% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a price-book ratio of 1.66.

During the quarter, Holland Advisory Services, Inc. bought 11,151 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 39,261. The trade had a 3.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.56.

On 07/12/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $230.47 per share and a market cap of $57.09Bil. The stock has returned -14.05% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a price-book ratio of 2.06.

During the quarter, Holland Advisory Services, Inc. bought 51,246 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 166,686. The trade had a 3.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.28.

On 07/12/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $47.715 per share and a market cap of $63.83Bil. The stock has returned -24.39% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

