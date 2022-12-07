LifeGuide Financial Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $110.00Mil. The top holdings were VNQ(37.50%), SCHP(23.43%), and IEF(19.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LifeGuide Financial Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

LifeGuide Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 143,048 shares. The trade had a 13.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.87.

On 07/12/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $113.84 per share and a market cap of $30.92Bil. The stock has returned -5.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, LifeGuide Financial Advisors, LLC bought 207,260 shares of ARCA:SCHP for a total holding of 459,969. The trade had a 10.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.54.

On 07/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $55.68 per share and a market cap of $15.84Bil. The stock has returned -6.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

LifeGuide Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IEF by 37,243 shares. The trade had a 3.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.41.

On 07/12/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.54 per share and a market cap of $22.47Bil. The stock has returned -11.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, LifeGuide Financial Advisors, LLC bought 25,097 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 450,815. The trade had a 2.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.24.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $92.12 per share and a market cap of $38.61Bil. The stock has returned -10.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a price-book ratio of 2.70.

During the quarter, LifeGuide Financial Advisors, LLC bought 6,804 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 23,063. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $192.21 per share and a market cap of $249.62Bil. The stock has returned -13.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

