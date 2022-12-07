626 Financial, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 102 stocks valued at a total of $132.00Mil. The top holdings were DTD(13.57%), SYK(9.72%), and FAB(6.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were 626 Financial, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 6,905 shares in NAS:BND, giving the stock a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.86 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $75.37 per share and a market cap of $80.93Bil. The stock has returned -10.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 6,320 shares in ARCA:IJK, giving the stock a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.24 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF traded for a price of $65.1675 per share and a market cap of $6.28Bil. The stock has returned -19.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a price-book ratio of 2.97.

During the quarter, 626 Financial, LLC bought 5,525 shares of NAS:FAB for a total holding of 127,720. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.03.

On 07/12/2022, First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund traded for a price of $66.6299 per share and a market cap of $166.58Mil. The stock has returned -6.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

During the quarter, 626 Financial, LLC bought 5,395 shares of ARCA:DTD for a total holding of 309,238. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.44.

On 07/12/2022, WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund traded for a price of $58.379 per share and a market cap of $1.02Bil. The stock has returned -0.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a price-book ratio of 2.75.

The guru sold out of their 15,034-share investment in NAS:EXPI. Previously, the stock had a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.57 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, eXp World Holdings Inc traded for a price of $13.91 per share and a market cap of $2.09Bil. The stock has returned -63.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, eXp World Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-book ratio of 8.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

