Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) is ranked fifth on the 2022+%3Ci%3ESelling+Power%3C%2Fi%3E+50+Best+Companies+to+Sell+For list, which was released today.

In 2022, Cintas moved up one place from its 2021 ranking of No. 6. Cintas has continued its steady climb on Selling Power’s list, rising from No. 27 in 2013. This is the 22nd consecutive year the ranking has been published by %3Ci%3ESelling+Power%3C%2Fi%3E, and the 17th straight year Cintas has earned a place on the industry publication’s list.

“We’ve established a very successful, customer-focused sales organization that develops strong sales representatives across our company,” said Josh Hazen, Cintas Senior Vice President of Rental Field Sales. “Our robust training and development positions employee-partners for successful sales careers and unlimited career opportunities throughout our entire company. We’re proud to be recognized again by Selling Power for the success of our sales program.”

To assemble this year’s 50 Best list, Selling Power’s research team created an updated application where they gathered detailed data across five main categories, including compensation, benefits, sales rep onboarding, sales training and sales enablement. This year, companies submitted additional information about their sales cultures, including their diversity and inclusion efforts throughout the sales organization, to help Selling Power refine their final rankings.

The full ranking of Selling Power’s 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2022 can be viewed at sellingpower.com.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean Program™ — a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index. For more information, visit cintas.com.

