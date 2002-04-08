Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Osisko Announces the Voting Results From Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

2 minutes ago
MONTREAL, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the “Corporation” or “Osisko”) (OR: TSX & ) announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2022, each of the 9 nominees listed in the management information circular filed on April 11, 2022 (the “Circular”) with regulatory authorities were elected as directors of the Corporation.

Election of Directors

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders’ meeting, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No 1
Name of Nominee		Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		Votes
WITHHELD		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
WITHHELD
Honourable John R. Baird119,796,55197.293,332,9152.71
Joanne Ferstman115,367,33293.707,762,1346.30
Edie Hofmeister122,351,47699.37777,9900.63
W. Murray John113,309,47292.029,819,9947.98
Pierre Labbé121,413,94398.611,715,5231.39
Candace MacGibbon121,680,83898.821,448,6281.18
Charles E. Page122,632,13299.60497,3340.40
Sean Roosen116,980,31495.016,149,1524.99
Sandeep Singh122,608,84099.58520,6260.42

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix its remuneration, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No 2Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		Votes
WITHHELD		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
WITHHELD
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor.129,381,41299.121,143,2580.88

Approval of the Amended Deferred Share Unit Plan and Approval of unallocated rights and entitlements

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the amended Deferred Share Unit Plan and approve all unallocated rights and entitlements under the plan, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No3Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		Votes cast
AGAINST		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the amended Deferred Share Unit Plan and approve all unallocated rights and entitlements121,104,53898.362,024,8031.64

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes by show of hands with respect to the adoption of an advisory resolution accepting the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No 4Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		Votes cast
AGAINST		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation.117,448,64095.395,680,8224.61

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company which holds a North American focused portfolio of over 165 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:

Heather Taylor
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. (514) 940-0670 #105
Email : [email protected]

