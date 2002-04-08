IRVING, Texas, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) ( XELA, XELAP) today announced the promotion of Suresh Yannamani to Chief Executive Officer, Exela Technologies BPA, LLC, a subsidiary of Exela.



Suresh’s promotion is part of the plans underway since last year including the appointment of several presidents of business units within our accounting segments. Some of these appointments were from within our ranks and some were from the industry. In this position, Suresh will report to the Executive Chairman and will be responsible for driving Exela BPA’s global business along with the current leadership team.

Our business is continuously evolving, and this strategic step is part of our mission to grow profitable revenue, solutions and services across all markets, for industries we serve globally, leveraging our growing leadership in data science, analytics, hyper-automation and technology in bills and payments (XBP) and Healthcare.

Suresh’s passion for the industry, commitment to his colleagues, and drive to deliver excellence for our customers will help Exela further its reach and create value for all of our stakeholders. Suresh has held a number of roles of progressively expanding responsibility since the mid-90’s in the predecessor companies of Exela and Exela looks forward to his role as CEO.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 17,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Investor and/or Media Contacts:

Vincent Kondaveeti

E: [email protected]