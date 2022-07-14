MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE/ July 12, 2022 / Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOOP) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a clean technology company whose mission is to accelerate a circular plastics economy by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate ("PET") plastic and polyester fiber, will be holding a corporate update call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. These results are expected to be announced on July 13, 2022 after markets close.

Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Time: 10:00 am Eastern Time

Participant joining details (by Telephone):

Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062

Canada dial-in number (Local): 1 226 828 7575

United States dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 927 1758

United States (Local): 1 646 904 5544

Austria dial-in number (Toll Free): 43 800 802 264

Belgium dial-in number (Toll Free): 32 800 548 13

Brazil dial-in number (Toll Free): 55 800 8783 104

Denmark dial-in number (Toll Free): 45 808 26 897

France dial-in number (Local) 33 8056 20 704

Hungary dial-in number (Toll Free): 36 80 088 533

Ireland dial-in number (Toll Free): 353 180 081 6573

Mexico dial-in number (Toll Free): 52 8009 531 676

Norway dial-in number (Toll Free): 47 800 24 889

Philippines dial-in number (Toll Free): 63 1800 1320 0018

Portugal dial-in number (Toll Free): 351 800 181 748

Spain dial-in number (Toll Free): 34 900 861 211

United Kingdom dial-in number (Toll Free): 44 808 189 6484

UAE dial-in number (Toll Free): 971 800 0357 70181

All other locations: +1 929 526 1599

Access code: 979357

Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.

Accessing the telephone replay

A recording will be available until Thursday, July 28 2022

UK (Local): 0204 525 0658

US (Local): 1 929 458 6194

US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403

Canada: 1 226 828 7578

All other locations: +44 204 525 0658

Access Code: 385530

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop™ branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

For more information, please visit www.loopindustries.com. Follow Loop on Twitter: @loopindustries, Instagram: loopindustries, Facebook: Loop Industries and LinkedIn: Loop Industries

For More Information:

Investor Relations:

Kevin C. O'Dowd, Vice-President Communications & Investor Relations

Loop Industries, Inc.

+1 617-755-4602

[email protected]

Media Inquiries:

Andrea Kostiuk, VP Marketing & Communications

Loop Industries, Inc.

+1 (450) 951-8555

akostiuk @loopindustries.com

