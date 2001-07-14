For the second consecutive year, Apple TV+ today broke records with 52 Emmy Award nominations across 13 titles, including Best Drama, Best Comedy, Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special Program, Lead Actress in a Drama, Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Lead Actor in a Comedy. In under three years after its global launch, Apple TV+ boosted its total number of Emmy Award nominations by more than 40% year-over-year. The winners of the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be unveiled at a televised ceremony on September 12, 2022.

The second season of Apple's “Ted Lasso” earns 20 Emmy Award nominations, becoming the most-nominated comedy series for second year in a row. (Photo: Business Wire)

The second season of global phenomenon “Ted Lasso,” becomes the most nominated comedy series for the second year in a row with 20 nominations total, and widely celebrated freshman drama “Severance” makes its Emmy debut with 14 nominations, scoring the first Best Drama series nomination for Apple TV+.

In addition, Apple Originals “Ted Lasso,” “Severance,” “Schmigadoon!,” “The Morning Show,” “The Problem with Jon Stewart,” “Foundation,” “Pachinko,” “See,” “Lisey’s Story,” “Central Park,” “They Call Me Magic” and “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” are recognized with nominations for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards.

Apple TV+ series stars earn 18 acting category nominations, including 10 top acting nominations for the second season of “Ted Lasso,” and first-time acting nominations for Adam Scott (“Severance”), Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”), Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso”) and Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”). Reese Witherspoon lands her first nomination for “The Morning Show” in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, alongside co-star Billy Crudup who is recognized with a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series after nabbing the award for the first season, and Marcia Gay Harden secures a nomination for Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

“This extraordinarily talented group of Emmy nominees showcase the variety of brilliant, unique and original stories we’ve been honored to bring to the screen over the past year,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “Each of these series has inspired audiences to view the world a little differently, drawing attention to the human condition in moving, inspiring, and often very funny new ways. We’re grateful to the Academy and applaud the creative teams and casts for their wonderful achievements today.”

“We are immensely proud of the broad selection of Apple Original programming recognized by the Television Academy today,” said Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “These series have captivated audiences and we greatly admire all of these incredibly talented storytellers and congratulate them on their nominations for the dynamic stories they bring to life.”

Last year, in its second year of Emmy eligibility, Apple’s “Ted Lasso” broke records by becoming the most nominated freshman comedy series in Emmy history. Apple Original series, films, and documentaries have now been honored with 246 wins and 1,115 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

In total, Apple scored 52 Emmy Award nominations for:

Ted Lasso (20)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh, Nick Mohammed

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Sarah Niles, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – Harriet Walter

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series – Sam Richardson, James Lance

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing (x2)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy Series or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Series or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Severance (14)

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series — Adam Scott

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series — John Turturro

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series — Christopher Walken

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series — Patricia Arquette

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series (x2)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Schmigadoon! (4)

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

The Morning Show (3)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Reese Witherspoon

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series — Billy Crudup

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series — Marcia Gay Harden

The Problem with Jon Stewart (2)

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special Program

Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Foundation (2)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or Movie

Pachinko (1)

Outstanding Main Title Design

See (1)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Lisey’s Story (1)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Central Park (1)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance — Stanley Tucci

They Call Me Magic (1)

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (1)

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Everyone But Jon Hamm (1)

Outstanding Commercial

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series”

Each episode of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series” features celebrities sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists, and embarking on adventures. Season five kicks off with Simu Liu and Jessica Henwick; “The White Lotus” costars Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney; Anitta and Saweetie; Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, who first met on “Carpool Karaoke”; the stars of All Elite Wrestling; and the D’Amelio family.

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” which has won an Emmy for each of its previous four seasons, along with multiple Producers Guild Awards and a Critics Choice Award, is produced for Apple by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions, with executive producers James Corden, Eric Pankowski and Ben Winston.

“Central Park”

“Central Park” is an animated musical comedy about the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world’s most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos. “Central Park” stars a renowned voice cast that includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci.

“Central Park” is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard (“Bob’s Burgers”), alongside Grammy Award winner Josh Gad (“Frozen”) and Emmy Award winner Nora Smith (“Bob’s Burgers”). Steven Davis and Kelvin Yu serve as showrunners and also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple by 20th Television Animation, a part of Disney Television Studios.

“Foundation”

Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, and featuring an international cast led by Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, the monumental adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. The Apple Original drama also stars Laura Birn, Terrence Mann and Cassian Bilton.

“Foundation” is led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer and produced for Apple by Skydance Television with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers on season one of the series.

“Lisey’s Story”

Based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, and adapted by the author himself, “Lisey’s Story” is a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey Landon (Academy Award winner Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (Academy Award nominee Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Dane DeHaan star alongside Moore and Owen.

An Apple Original limited series, “Lisey’s Story” is directed by Pablo Larraín, and hails from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. King, Moore and Larraín executive produce alongside Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Juan de Dios Larraín. Every episode of the series was personally written by King.

“The Morning Show”

Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two found “The Morning Show” team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play. Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded cast includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden, as well as new additions for season two Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian as news producer Gayle Burns, Valeria Golino and Julianna Margulies.

Developed by Kerry Ehrin, the series is executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, which also serves as the studio, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Mimi Leder also serves as executive producer.

“Pachinko”

“Pachinko” chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive. Starting in South Korea in the early 1900s, the story is told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja, who triumphs against all odds.

“Pachinko” is written and executive produced by Soo Hugh (“The Terror,” “The Killing”), who created the series and serves as showrunner. Kogonada and Justin Chon are executive producers and directed four episodes each. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res, the studio behind the series; Theresa Kang-Lowe executive produces for Blue Marble Pictures; and Richard Middleton also executive produces. David Kim and Sebastian Lee co-executive produce.

“The Problem with Jon Stewart”

Acclaimed host, writer, producer, director and advocate Jon Stewart, recipient of this year’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, leads with compassion and humor as he takes a deep dive into some of the most enduring, deeply-entrenched issues of our time in the Apple Original series. “The Problem With Jon Stewart” explores complex topics, such as veteran care and burn pits, preserving individual freedom, how to achieve racial equality, climate change, American economy, the stock market, mainstream media versus sensationalism, and America’s gun crisis, through the differing perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these challenges.

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” is hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions. The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, alongside Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon, Chris McShane, and Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Lorrie Baranek is supervising producer, and Kris Acimovic is head writer.

“Schmigadoon!”

A parody of iconic musicals, “Schmigadoon!” is a new musical comedy series starring Emmy Award nominee Cecily Strong and Emmy Award winner Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town in which everyone is living in a studio musical from the 1940s. They then discover that they can’t leave until they find “true love.”

The series hails from Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, “Schmigadoon!” is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Robert Luketic directs and co-executive produces. Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer serve as executive producers, Micah Frank serves as co-executive producer, and star Cecily Strong and Caroline Maroney serve as producers.

“See”

“See” is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.

“See” is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, Jennifer Yale, Anders Engström and Tropper, who also serves as showrunner. The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

“Severance”

In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.

“Severance” is written and created by Dan Erickson. Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron and Andrew Colville are executive producers alongside Erickson. Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn executive produce through Red Hour Productions, and both Patricia Arquette and Adam Scott serve as producers. Endeavor Content serves as the studio.

“Ted Lasso”

Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team — despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination — and biscuits. The widely acclaimed series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer, with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

“They Call Me Magic”

“They Call Me Magic” offers a rare glimpse into the incredible real-life story of Johnson, who left his mark on history through his work — both on and off the court — and continues to impact our culture today. With unprecedented access, the docuseries explores Magic’s remarkable journey from being the face of the Los Angeles Lakers and cementing himself as an all-time NBA legend, to changing the conversation around HIV, and transforming into a successful entrepreneur and community activist. From his humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan to becoming the global force he is today, “They Call Me Magic” charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest cultural icons of our era. The highly anticipated documentary event series explores the remarkable accomplishments and global impact of Johnson’s life, both on and off the court.

Directed by Rick Famuyiwa (“Dope”) and cinematographer Rachel Morrison (“Black Panther”), the docuseries is produced for Apple by XTR and New Slate Ventures, and produced in association with h.wood Media and Delirio Films.

