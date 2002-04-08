IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. ( NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, announced the publication of its first ever “Ethos and Sustainability Report.” The report highlights Inari’s commitment to its ethos, and as part of that to environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. The report can be found on Inari’s website here.

“I am proud to issue our first annual Ethos and Sustainability Report as we strive to continue growing and enhancing our ESG policies and programs,” said Bill Hoffman, Inari Chief Executive Officer. “In 2021, we invested significant time and resources into better understanding what drives sustainability at Inari and exploring how best to present our mission and document our progress to our stakeholders. We are committed to continual improvement as responsible corporate citizens with a mission to change the lives of our patients, and we hope that our 2021 Ethos and Sustainability Report reflects the responsibility that we feel to this mission.”

In 2021, Inari undertook its first ESG materiality assessment, supported by a global, third-party sustainability consultancy, to identify, prioritize and validate the ESG-related issues most significant to its business, its stakeholders and the broader context of the environment and society. The 2021 Ethos and Sustainability Report was released to inform Inari’s stakeholders of this progress to date, as well as to communicate our ambitions going forward.

Inari’s ESG initiatives are overseen by the nominating and corporate governance committee of the company’s board of directors.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Inari Medical, Inc. is a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases. Inari’s current product offering consists of two minimally invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by FDA and CE marked for the non-surgical removal of clot from peripheral blood vessels, including for the use in the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by FDA and CE marked for the non-surgical removal of clot from peripheral blood vessels, including for the use in the treatment of pulmonary embolism and clot in transit in the right atrium.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ESG initiatives, goals and performance. Any forward-looking statements are based on Inari’s current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Inari’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to Inari as of the date hereof and are made only as of the date of this release. Inari undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inari’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of Inari.

